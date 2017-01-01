Bean Salad with Cheese Chips
An unexpected alternative to greasy chips and dip, Bean Salad with Cheese Chips (made with fava beans or edamame) make for a healthier and brighter appetizer plate at your next gathering.
How to Make It
To make chips: Preheat oven to 375°. Line baking sheet with parchment. In bowl, mix 1/4 cup Pecorino, Parmesan, and flour; spoon into 8 (2-inch) circles on sheet. Bake 10 minutes, until beginning to color. Cool on parchment.
In large bowl, whisk oil with vinegar, salt, and pepper. Add beans, salad greens, and remaining 1 TBSP Pecorino; toss gently to coat. Serve with cheese chips.
The Meat Free Monday Cookbook, copyright 2011. Published by Kyle Books Limited.