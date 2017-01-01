- Calories per serving 261
- Fat per serving 11.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 414mg
- Calcium per serving 287mg
Watercress Soup with Toasted Almonds
The bright fresh flavor of watercress follows its health benefits in Watercress Soup with Toasted Almonds—tons of bone-strengthening calcium in every savory spoonful.
How to Make It
In large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions and garlic; cook 3 minutes. Add potatoes; sauté 3 minutes. Add broth; simmer, covered, 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Add watercress to pan; cook 3 minutes, until wilted. In batches, purée soup in blender; return to pan. Whisk in 1/4 cup yogurt, salt, and pepper; reheat gently (do not boil). Serve with remaining 3 TBSP yogurt and almonds.
Recipe adapted from The Meat Free Monday Cookbook, copyright 2011. Published by Kyle Books Limited.