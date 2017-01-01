Watercress Soup with Toasted Almonds

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 3 servings
Paul, Mary, and Stella McCartney
March 2016

The bright fresh flavor of watercress follows its health benefits in Watercress Soup with Toasted Almonds—tons of bone-strengthening calcium in every savory spoonful.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 medium potatoes, diced
  • 3 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 3 bunches watercress, roughly chopped
  • 1/4 cup plus 3 TBSP fat-free Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sliced almonds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 261
  • Fat per serving 11.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 414mg
  • Calcium per serving 287mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions and garlic; cook 3 minutes. Add potatoes; sauté 3 minutes. Add broth; simmer, covered, 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Step 2

Add watercress to pan; cook 3 minutes, until wilted. In batches, purée soup in blender; return to pan. Whisk in 1/4 cup yogurt, salt, and pepper; reheat gently (do not boil). Serve with remaining 3 TBSP yogurt and almonds.

Recipe adapted from The Meat Free Monday Cookbook, copyright 2011. Published by Kyle Books Limited.

