Fregola Sarda Pasta with Tomatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°. In a roasting pan, toss tomatoes with garlic, sugar, dried oregano, a pinch each salt and pepper, and 1 tsp olive oil. Roast 25 minutes, until tomatoes begin to caramelize.

Step 2 Meanwhile, cook fregola sarda as package directs.

Step 3 Squeeze roasted garlic from skin; pulse in food processor with pine nuts, basil, a pinch each salt and pepper, and remaining 1 TBSP olive oil. Add Parmesan; pulse to combine.