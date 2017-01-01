Summer Coleslaw

Prep Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings
Paul, Mary, and Stella McCartney
March 2016

Summer Coleslaw is not your average slaw. This version  of coleslaw is extra crunchy with snow peas, radishes, and hazelnuts.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 small head cabbage, shredded
  • 2 carrots, shredded
  • 1 cup snow peas, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup radishes, thinly sliced
  • 6 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped, toasted hazelnuts
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon poppy seeds
  • Juice of 1/2 lemon
  • 3 tablespoons hazelnut or extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 185
  • Fat per serving 13.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 204mg
  • Calcium per serving 132mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In serving bowl, combine cabbage, carrots, snow peas, radishes, scallions, hazelnuts, parsley, and poppy seeds.

Step 2

In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, oil, salt, and pepper; toss with slaw.

Recipe adapted from The Meat Free Monday Cookbook, copyright 2011. Published by Kyle Books Limited.

