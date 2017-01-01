- Calories per serving 275
- Fat per serving 20.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 8.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 9g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 45mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 457mg
- Calcium per serving 318mg
Mozzarella and Tomato Salad
Mozzarella and Tomato Salad is one of the simplest salads to pull together and perfect for summer when tomatoes and basil are at their peak.
Classic, simple, delicious, fresh, good-for-you—the list for why you should be serving this tonight are seemingly endless.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Arrange mozzarella, tomatoes, and olives on platter. In bowl, whisk oil with vinegar, mustard, and pepper; drizzle on salad. Top with basil.
Recipe adapted from The Meat Free Monday Cookbook, copyright 2011. Published by Kyle Books Limited.