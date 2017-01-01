Mozzarella and Tomato Salad

Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings
Paul, Mary, and Stella McCartney
March 2016

Mozzarella and Tomato Salad is one of the simplest salads to pull together and perfect for summer when tomatoes and basil are at their peak.

Classic, simple, delicious, fresh, good-for-you—the list for why you should be serving this tonight are seemingly endless.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces buffalo mozzarella, thinly sliced
  • 6 assorted ripe tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup black olives
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons white-wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon coarse-grain mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup basil leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 275
  • Fat per serving 20.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 8.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 45mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 457mg
  • Calcium per serving 318mg

How to Make It

Arrange mozzarella, tomatoes, and olives on platter. In bowl, whisk oil with vinegar, mustard, and pepper; drizzle on salad. Top with basil.

Recipe adapted from The Meat Free Monday Cookbook, copyright 2011. Published by Kyle Books Limited.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up