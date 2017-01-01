- Calories per serving 267
- Fat per serving 14.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 53mg
- Calcium per serving 181mg
Super Vegetable Salad
Feel free to vary the vegetables according to the season in this Super Vegetable Salad. Don’t like tofu? Just sub in the protein of your choice.
Substitute the vegetables depending on what’s in season to keep this salad a mainstay in your kitchen year-round. Mixing up the protein of choice assures this recipe never gets boring, too.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°. In small roasting pan, roast cherry tomatoes 10 minutes.
In saucepan, steam broccoli, beans, and carrots over 1 inch boiling water (15 minutes, or until tender).
Arrange lettuce leaves and scallions on 4 plates. In small bowl, whisk 2 TBSP oil with vinegar, mustard, and syrup.
In shallow bowl, combine cornmeal and herbs. In large skillet, heat remaining 1 TBSP oil. Dip tofu in cornmeal and sauté until golden.
Top salad with vegetables, tomatoes, and tofu; drizzle with dressing.
Recipe adapted from The Meat Free Monday Cookbook, copyright 2011. Published by Kyle Books Limited.