- Calories per serving 151
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 375mg
- Calcium per serving 54mg
Hearty Zucchini Soup
Photo: Levi Brown
Hearty Zucchini Soup is filled with diced potato and zucchini with punches of garlic and curry flavor, making this veggie soup filling and satifying.
Mariel Zagunis won her Olympic gold medals for fencing, but you'd like she's a prize-winning chef from this tasty zucchini recipe.
How to Make It
In medium saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook about 7-8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and curry powder; cook, stirring, until fragrant (about 1 minute). Add remaining ingredients; heat to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, 20 minutes.