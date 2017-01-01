Pumped-Up Smoothie

Photo: Levi Brown
Yield
Makes 2 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Recipe adapted from Thrive by Brendan Brazier
March 2016

Pumped-Up Smoothie contains plenty of iron and vitamin C, giving you a smoothie that helps you stay strong.

Champion cyclist Dotsie Bausch breaks out her blender for this iron- and vitamin C-rich smoothie that satisfies.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 small banana
  • 1 small orange, peeled and segmented
  • 1 cup ice cubes
  • 1 tablespoon raw pumpkin seeds
  • 1 tablespoon agave nectar
  • 2 teaspoons ground flaxseed
  • 2 teaspoons hemp oil
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
  • Hemp seeds and additional pumpkin seeds for garnish (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 144
  • Fat per serving 7.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a blender, purée first 8 ingredients (through cloves) until smooth. Pour into 2 glasses and sprinkle with pumpkin and hemp seeds, if desired; serve immediately.

Step 2

