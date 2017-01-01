- Calories per serving 245
- Fat per serving 10.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 373mg
- Calcium per serving 170mg
Power Waffle
Photo: Levi Brown
For a healthy breakfast go-to, try a Power Waffle. Spread with almond butter, top with sliced strawberries and banana, and drizzle with agave nectar for a satisfying Power Waffle with protein and carbs to keep you going.
Olympic beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh tops this multigrain waffle with fruit almond butter instead of super-sugary syrup.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Spread waffle with almond butter. Top with strawberries and banana; drizzle with agave nectar.