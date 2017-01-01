Power Waffle

Photo: Levi Brown
Yield
Makes 1 serving (serving size: 1 waffle with toppings)
March 2016

For a healthy breakfast go-to, try a Power Waffle. Spread with almond butter, top with sliced strawberries and banana, and drizzle with agave nectar for a satisfying Power Waffle with protein and carbs to keep you going.

Olympic beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh tops this multigrain waffle with fruit almond butter instead of super-sugary syrup.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 frozen multigrain waffle, toasted
  • 1 tablespoon raw almond butter
  • 2 strawberries, sliced
  • 1/2 small banana, sliced
  • 2 teaspoons agave nectar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 245
  • Fat per serving 10.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 373mg
  • Calcium per serving 170mg

How to Make It

Spread waffle with almond butter. Top with strawberries and banana; drizzle with agave nectar.

