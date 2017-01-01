Arugula Soup

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Serves 6 (serving size: 1 cup soup with garnishes)
Emeril Lagasse
March 2016

Antioxidant-rich Arugula Soup is just as good cold as it is hot. And this soup is only 88 calories a cup.

Recipe from Emeril Lagasse, host of Hallmark Channel’s Emeril’s Table and Martha Stewart Living Radio’s Cooking with Emeril and owner of 12 restaurants

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 6 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup low-fat evaporated milk
  • 2 (5-ounce) containers baby arugula
  • 1/4 cup mixed chopped herbs (such as mint, chives, parsley, and tarragon)
  • 4 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons sliced chives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 88
  • Fat per serving 3.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 111mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add onion and garlic; cook until translucent (5 minutes). Stir in cornstarch; whisk in chicken broth and evaporated milk; bring to a simmer. Stir in arugula and mixed chopped herbs until wilted; cover and set aside 5 minutes. Use an immersion blender to blend until smooth. Divide among 6 bowls; garnish each with 2 tsp plain Greek yogurt and 1 tsp sliced chives.

