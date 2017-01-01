Grilled Tuna on Braised Arugula

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 4 ounces tuna, 1/2 cup arugula, 1 1/2 tbsp sauce)
Levi Goode
March 2016

Grilled Tuna fillets sit on top of a bed of Braised Arugula. This one-dish meal is rich in vitamin C from the orange-lemon sauce which helps you absorb the iron in the arugula.

Ingredients

  • 4 (4-ounce) tuna fillets
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 4 peppercorns
  • 1/4 cup white-wine vinegar
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons cold butter, cut up
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 garlic clove, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 (5-ounce) containers arugula
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 329
  • Fat per serving 20.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 58mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 501mg
  • Calcium per serving 0.0mg

How to Make It

Heat grill pan. Rub tuna fillets with 1 TBSP olive oil and 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper; sear 1-2 minutes per side. In skillet, cook shallot in 2 tsp olive oil until soft. Add peppercorns, vinegar, and thyme; reduce by half. Add orange juice and 2 TBSP lemon juice. Whisk in butter. Strain; season with 1/4 tsp salt. In clean skillet, sauté garlic in 1 TBSP olive oil. Add arugula, 2 tsp lemon juice, and 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper; let wilt.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up