- Calories per serving 329
- Fat per serving 20.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 58mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 501mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Grilled Tuna on Braised Arugula
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Grilled Tuna fillets sit on top of a bed of Braised Arugula. This one-dish meal is rich in vitamin C from the orange-lemon sauce which helps you absorb the iron in the arugula.
How to Make It
Heat grill pan. Rub tuna fillets with 1 TBSP olive oil and 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper; sear 1-2 minutes per side. In skillet, cook shallot in 2 tsp olive oil until soft. Add peppercorns, vinegar, and thyme; reduce by half. Add orange juice and 2 TBSP lemon juice. Whisk in butter. Strain; season with 1/4 tsp salt. In clean skillet, sauté garlic in 1 TBSP olive oil. Add arugula, 2 tsp lemon juice, and 1/4 tsp each salt and pepper; let wilt.