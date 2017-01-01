- Calories per serving 443
- Fat per serving 12.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
- Protein per serving 36g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 84mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 655mg
- Calcium per serving 88mg
Greek Salmon Burgers
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Feta and cucumber slices add Mediterranean flair to Greek Salmon Burgers. Serve these Salmon Burgers on toasted ciabatta rolls.
Cucumber and feta are light but flavorful ingredients that add a new dimension to salmon patties.
How to Make It
Step 1
In the bowl of a food processor, pulse salmon, panko, and egg white until salmon is finely chopped.
Step 2
Form salmon into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.
Step 3
Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are just cooked through (5-7 minutes per side). Serve with desired toppings and buns.