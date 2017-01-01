Ranch Salmon Burgers

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes 4 burgers (serving size: 1 ranch salmon burger)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

A little Ranch dressing adds zest to these Ranch Salmon Burgers and smiles around the dinner table.

Ranch, tomato, and salmon might seem like a strange combination, but you’ll have to trust us on this one—your taste buds will thank you!

Ingredients

  • 1
  • 4 slices beefsteak tomato, grilled
  • 1/4 cup ranch dressing
  • 4 (2-oz) brioche buns, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 464
  • Fat per serving 21.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 7.6g
  • Protein per serving 33g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 109mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 509mg
  • Calcium per serving 56mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In the bowl of a food processor, pulse salmon, panko, and egg white until salmon is finely chopped.

Step 2

Form salmon into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are just cooked through (5-7 minutes per side). Serve with desired toppings and buns.

