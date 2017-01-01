Salmon Burgers
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Buy fresh, firm salmon fillets, and, using tweezers, remove any small bones before chopping. Japanese-style coarse bread crumbs--a.k.a. panko--make for a lighter, fluffier burger.
How to Make It
Step 1
In the bowl of a food processor, pulse salmon, panko, and egg white until salmon is finely chopped.
Step 2
Form salmon into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.
Step 3
Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are just cooked through (5-7 minutes per side). Serve with desired toppings and buns.