BBQ Turkey Burgers

Yield
Makes 4 burgers (serving size: 1 bbq turkey burger)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Fire up the grill for BBQ Turkey Burgers tonight! BBQ Turkey Burgers are ultra-moist and tasty, making them a great alternative to traditional high-fat beef patties.

Sweet onion is a tasty contradiction to tangy BBQ sauce. Try it with grilled pineapple too.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground dark-meat turkey
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 slices sweet onion, grilled
  • 1/4 cup barbecue sauce
  • 4 (1.6-oz) sesame seed buns, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 324
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 75mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 387mg
  • Calcium per serving 71mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In medium bowl, gently mix together turkey, garlic, paprika, and cumin.

Step 2

Form turkey into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are just cooked through (about 7 minutes per side). Serve with desired toppings and buns.

