- Calories per serving 324
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 75mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 387mg
- Calcium per serving 71mg
BBQ Turkey Burgers
Fire up the grill for BBQ Turkey Burgers tonight! BBQ Turkey Burgers are ultra-moist and tasty, making them a great alternative to traditional high-fat beef patties.
Sweet onion is a tasty contradiction to tangy BBQ sauce. Try it with grilled pineapple too.
How to Make It
Step 1
In medium bowl, gently mix together turkey, garlic, paprika, and cumin.
Step 2
Form turkey into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.
Step 3
Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are just cooked through (about 7 minutes per side). Serve with desired toppings and buns.