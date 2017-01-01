California Turkey Burgers

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes 4 burgers (serving size: 1 california turkey burger)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Avocadoes and tomatilla salsa give these Turkey Burgers their California spin.

The trick to prepping an avocado: Slice your knife around the fruit lengthwise, twist the sides and gently pull apart. A sharp hit with your blade will release the core smoothly.

Ingredients

  • 1 recipe Turkey Burgers
  • 1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and sliced
  • 1/4 cup tomatillo salsa
  • 4 (2-oz) brioche buns, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 389
  • Fat per serving 19.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6.1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 107mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 380mg
  • Calcium per serving 68mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In medium bowl, gently mix together turkey, garlic, paprika, and cumin.

Step 2

Form turkey into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are just cooked through (about 7 minutes per side). Serve with desired toppings and buns.

