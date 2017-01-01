- Calories per serving 389
- Fat per serving 19.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 107mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 380mg
- Calcium per serving 68mg
California Turkey Burgers
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Avocadoes and tomatilla salsa give these Turkey Burgers their California spin.
The trick to prepping an avocado: Slice your knife around the fruit lengthwise, twist the sides and gently pull apart. A sharp hit with your blade will release the core smoothly.
How to Make It
Step 1
In medium bowl, gently mix together turkey, garlic, paprika, and cumin.
Step 2
Form turkey into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.
Step 3
Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are just cooked through (about 7 minutes per side). Serve with desired toppings and buns.