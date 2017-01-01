- Calories per serving 429
- Fat per serving 16.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Protein per serving 33g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 91mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 861mg
- Calcium per serving 140mg
Spicy Blue Turkey Burgers
Travis Rathbone
Let Spicy Blue Turkey Burgers add spice to your next cookout. These jazzed up Turkey Burgers have hot sauce stirred into the ketchup and blue cheese added on top of the burgers.
Enjoying your burger open-faced (sans top bun) can save you up to 90 calories!
How to Make It
Step 1
In medium bowl, gently mix together turkey, garlic, paprika, and cumin.
Step 2
Form turkey into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.
Step 3
Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are just cooked through (about 7 minutes per side). Combine ketchup and hot sauce. Serve burgers with desired toppings and buns.