Turkey Burgers
Photo: Travis Rathbone
For the most tender burgers, go with ground dark-meat turkey. Use within 1-2 days of purchase; cook all the way through (to 165°F).
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 14 minutes; Total: 19 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
In medium bowl, gently mix together turkey, garlic, paprika, and cumin.
Step 2
Form turkey into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.
Step 3
Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are just cooked through (about 7 minutes per side). Serve with desired toppings and buns.