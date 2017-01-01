Turkey Burgers

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes 4 burgers
Caroline Wright
March 2016

For the most tender burgers, go with ground dark-meat turkey. Use within 1-2 days of purchase; cook all the way through (to 165°F).

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 14 minutes; Total: 19 minutes.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground dark-meat turkey
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1

In medium bowl, gently mix together turkey, garlic, paprika, and cumin.

Step 2

Form turkey into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are just cooked through (about 7 minutes per side). Serve with desired toppings and buns.

