- Calories per serving 394
- Fat per serving 14.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 6.7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Protein per serving 42g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 100mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 463mg
- Calcium per serving 219mg
Tex-Mex Beef Burgers
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Tex-Mex Beef Burgers deliver south-of-the-border flavor to the dinner table with the addition of pepper jack cheese and pickled peppers.
Pickled peppers add an unexpected crunch and loads of flavor to this mild-spiced burger.
How to Make It
Step 1
Form sirloin into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are 160° inside for medium (5-6 minutes per side). Serve with desired toppings and buns.