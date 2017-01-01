Beef Burgers
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Start with lean ground sirloin for the best Beef Burgers on the grill. Add a sprinkling of salt and pepper, and then be prepared to sink your teeth into a hearty, great-tasting burger.
How to Make It
Step 1
Form sirloin into 4 (4-inch) patties; season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Heat grill to medium-high; cook, turning once, until burgers are 160° inside for medium (5-6 minutes per side). Serve with desired toppings and buns.