- Calories per serving 234
- Fat per serving 11.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 223mg
- Calcium per serving 108mg
Crisp Apricot Fruit Tart
Some fruit tastes even better when cooked a bit. This tart transforms any apricot or other stone fruit into a flavor sensation.
Packaged phyllo dough makes a great low-fat crust. (One slice of this tart is just 250 calories.)
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400° with rack in the center. Line large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, 1/2 cup sugar, salt, egg, and ground almonds. Reserve.
Combine cinnamon and remaining 2 TBSP sugar. Unroll the phyllo; transfer 1 sheet to the prepared baking sheet. Using a pastry brush, brush very lightly with some of the melted butter; sprinkle with some cinnamon-sugar. Layer, brush, and sprinkle remaining 6 sheets phyllo on top (don't worry if phyllo tears). Brush edges with any remaining butter. Crimp edges to create a border.
Spread ricotta filling in prepared tart. Scatter the apricots, berries, and sliced almonds over the top. Bake until the crust is golden brown (35-45 minutes). Serve warm or at room temperature.