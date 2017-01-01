Strawberry-Watermelon Floats

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 2 servings (serving size: 1 cup fruit, 1 scoop sorbet)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Strawberry-Watermelon Floats. A hit of cayenne pepper tantalizes the palate in these fruit desserts.

Watermelon is appropriately named, as this fruit is made up of 92% water!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup 1/2-inch cubes watermelon, plus additional for garnish
  • 1 cup chopped strawberries, plus additional for garnish
  • 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 (3-oz) scoops lime or lemon sorbet
  • Chilled club soda or seltzer

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 161
  • Fat per serving 0.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 61mg
  • Calcium per serving 24mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine watermelon, strawberries, balsamic vinegar, and cayenne pepper in a medium bowl. Divide about 2/3 of the fruit evenly between 2 tall glasses. Add a scoop of sorbet to each glass.

Step 2

Top with the remaining fruit and juices. Fill with club soda; garnish with additional fruit.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up