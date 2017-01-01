- Calories per serving 221
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 149mg
- Calcium per serving 34mg
Ginger Grilled Fruit
Photo: Levi Brown
Ginger Grilled Fruit is the perfect marriage of distinct grilled-flavor with the sweetness of the varied fruit. We'll let you choose if you want to serve Ginger Grilled Fruit as a fruity side or dessert.
The grill is for more than just burgers and steaks. The distinct grilled-flavor with the sweetness of the fruit is a perfect marriage.
How to Make It
Step 1
Slice pineapple, grapefruit, orange, and apple 1/2-inch thick; halve remaining fruit. In large pan combine oil, ginger, salt, and juice of 1 lemon; toss with fruit and second lemon.
Step 2
Heat grill pan or outdoor grill. (Coat grill pan with spray.) In batches, grill fruit over medium-high heat until tender (2-4 minutes per side). Transfer to platter.
Step 3
Squeeze grilled lemon over fruit. Sprinkle with coconut.