Ginger Grilled Fruit

Photo: Levi Brown
Prep Time
15 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1/8 fruit mixture)
Stephana Bottom
March 2016

Ginger Grilled Fruit is the perfect marriage of distinct grilled-flavor with the sweetness of the varied fruit. We'll let you choose if you want to serve Ginger Grilled Fruit as a fruity side or dessert.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 peeled, cored pineapple
  • 1 pink grapefruit
  • 1 navel orange
  • 1 green apple
  • 2 apricots
  • 2 plums
  • 2 peaches
  • 12 cherries
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 2 lemons, halved
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup toasted coconut

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 221
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 149mg
  • Calcium per serving 34mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Slice pineapple, grapefruit, orange, and apple 1/2-inch thick; halve remaining fruit. In large pan combine oil, ginger, salt, and juice of 1 lemon; toss with fruit and second lemon.

Step 2

Heat grill pan or outdoor grill. (Coat grill pan with spray.) In batches, grill fruit over medium-high heat until tender (2-4 minutes per side). Transfer to platter.

Step 3

Squeeze grilled lemon over fruit. Sprinkle with coconut.

