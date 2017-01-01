- Calories per serving 327
- Fat per serving 8.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 56g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 21mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 611mg
- Calcium per serving 115mg
Cornmeal Shortcake with Maple Berries
Raw sugar and coarse cornmeal give this quick-pat biscuit great texture. For an even quicker dessert, use thinly sliced store-bought pound cake instead.
How to Make It
Combine the blackberries, blueberries, lime zest and juice, and maple syrup in a medium bowl.
Preheat oven to 375° with rack in center. Grease a baking sheet. In large bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt. With fork, work butter into flour mixture until it resembles coarse meal. Add buttermilk, tossing with fork just until dough begins to hold together.
Transfer dough to prepared baking sheet; pat into a 7- to 8-inch circle. Bake until golden brown (about 30 minutes).
Let the cornmeal shortcake cool slightly. Split horizontally and spread bottom layer with yogurt. Spoon berries and their juices over yogurt, reserving a few berries for top. Cover with shortcake top and sprinkle with reserved berries. To serve, cut into 6 wedges.