- Calories per serving 143
- Fat per serving 1.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 338mg
- Calcium per serving 117mg
Poached Fruit over Waffles
Feel free to substitute 2-3 pounds of any fruit you like. Instead of waffles, you can serve with angel food cake or anything that captures the tasty juice--you'll want every drop.
Feel free to substitute 2-3 pounds of any fruit you like. Make sure they are “just-ripe” for the perfect consistency and texture.
How to Make It
In large saucepot, toast coriander seeds until fragrant (3-5 minutes). Add agave, lemon zest, tarragon, and water; heat to a simmer, stirring to blend. Simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 20 minutes.
Add fruit to syrup. Cover pot and return to a low simmer, stirring occasionally. After 10 minutes, begin checking fruit for doneness (tip of sharp knife will slide in easily); transfer to bowl as it is tender. Slip skins from apricots, plums, and peaches; cut all fruit in half. Stir vanilla into syrup. Serve fruit over waffles.