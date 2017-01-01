Scallops in Parchment with Fennel, Tomatoes, and Olives

Photo: Con Poulos
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 packet (about 5 scallops and 1 cup vegetables))
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Parchment packets lock in intense flavor while the ingrediens steam in their own juices in this one-packet meal of Scallops in Parchment with Fennel, Tomatoes, and Olives.

Parchment packets lock in intense flavor because the ingredients steam in their own juices.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound (about 20) sea scallops
  • 2 small heads fennel, cored and thinly sliced
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives, halved
  • 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 212
  • Fat per serving 7.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 27mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 809mg
  • Calcium per serving 70mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°. Fold 4 (16- x 12-inch) pieces of parchment paper or foil in half crosswise; unfold onto 2 baking sheets.

Step 2

Arrange scallops, fennel, tomatoes, olives, and garlic evenly on one half of each parchment sheet, leaving a 2-inch border at edge. Season with salt and pepper; drizzle with wine and oil.

Step 3

Fold top half of each parchment piece over ingredients. Crimp edges in tight folds to seal. Bake until packets puff up and scallops are cooked through (about 17-20 minutes, depending on size of scallops). Transfer parchment packets to plates. Carefully cut tops of packets open, making sure to avoid hot steam.

