Crostini with Spinach, Poached Egg, and Creamy Mustard Sauce

Photo: Con Poulos
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 slice bread, 1 egg, 1/2 cup spinach, 1 tbsp sauce)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Low heat is the key to perfect poaching and silken eggs in this one-dish meal of Crostini with Spinach, Poached Egg, and Creamy Mustard Sauce.

Try this protein powerhouse a different way. Low heat is the key to perfect poaching and silken eggs.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped chives
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 2 teaspoons water
  • 4 (1/2-inch thick) slices crusty whole-grain bread, toasted (1.5 oz per slice)
  • 2 cups baby spinach
  • 1 teaspoon white vinegar
  • 4 large eggs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 215
  • Fat per serving 8.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 191mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 490mg
  • Calcium per serving 104mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Stir together sour cream and next 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl with water. Place 1 slice toast on each of 4 serving plates and top each with spinach.

Step 2

In a large saucepan, bring 2 inches of water to a simmer; add vinegar. Working one at a time, crack eggs into a cup and gently slip into water. Simmer 2-3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, place a poached egg on top of spinach. Spoon about 1 TBSP sauce over each crostino before serving.

