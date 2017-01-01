- Calories per serving 215
- Fat per serving 8.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 191mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 490mg
- Calcium per serving 104mg
Crostini with Spinach, Poached Egg, and Creamy Mustard Sauce
Photo: Con Poulos
Low heat is the key to perfect poaching and silken eggs in this one-dish meal of Crostini with Spinach, Poached Egg, and Creamy Mustard Sauce.
Try this protein powerhouse a different way. Low heat is the key to perfect poaching and silken eggs.
How to Make It
Step 1
Stir together sour cream and next 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl with water. Place 1 slice toast on each of 4 serving plates and top each with spinach.
Step 2
In a large saucepan, bring 2 inches of water to a simmer; add vinegar. Working one at a time, crack eggs into a cup and gently slip into water. Simmer 2-3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, place a poached egg on top of spinach. Spoon about 1 TBSP sauce over each crostino before serving.