- Calories per serving 243
- Fat per serving 13.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 41mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 217mg
- Calcium per serving 56mg
Thai Spring Beef Stir-Fry
For a quick dinner, cook up Thai Spring Beef Stir-Fry. You'll hardly need any oil when you sitr-fry this one-dish meal in a cast-iron skillet.
You hardly need any oil when you stir-fry in a cast-iron skillet—saving calories.
How to Make It
Stir together lime juice, water, and next 4 ingredients (through pepper) in a cup; set aside.
Heat a large, heavy skillet (such as cast iron) over high heat; lightly coat with cooking spray. Working in batches, if necessary, add steak to hot skillet in single layer; cook, without turning, until browned on 1 side and almost fully cooked (1-2 minutes). Transfer to a plate.
Heat oil in skillet over high heat. Add snap peas and cook until bright green and beginning to blister (2-3 minutes). Add jalapeño, peanuts, reserved beef (with juices), and reserved sauce to pan; cook until beef is done (about 1 minute). Toss with mint. Serve over brown rice, if desired.