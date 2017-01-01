- Calories per serving 50
- Fat per serving 0.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 319mg
- Calcium per serving 39mg
Classic Carrot-Ginger Soup
Photo: Con Poulos
A bowl full of Carrot-Ginger Soup not only offers color and fragrance but it's light and soothing as well. Save a few carrot leaves the garnish.
The rich orange color of carrots assures that you’re getting tons of the nutrient beta-carotene. Save a few carrot leaves for an unexpected garish.
How to Make It
Step 1
In large pot, simmer carrots and next 5 ingredients (through water), covered, until carrots are tender (20-25 minutes).
Step 2
Using an immersion blender (or a standard, blender working in batches), blend until smooth; add lemon juice. Divide among 4 bowls; garnish with crushed red pepper and carrot leaves. If desired, serve chilled.