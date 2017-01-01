Spring Gazpacho

Yellow peppers add a wallop of vitamin C, as well as color and crunch, in each bowl of Spring Gazpacho.

Ingredients

  • 6 medium tomatoes (preferably yellow), halved, seeded, and coarsely chopped
  • 2 medium yellow bell peppers, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 large seedless cucumber, peeled and chopped
  • 4 scallions, sliced
  • 1 small garlic clove, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons white-wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 2 slices sourdough bread (3 ounces), crusts removed, chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 207
  • Fat per serving 8.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 427mg
  • Calcium per serving 67mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine tomatoes and next 8 ingredients (through pepper) in large glass bowl. Remove 1/4 cup mixture to small bowl for garnish; reserve. Add bread to large bowl and toss; cover and refrigerate 1 hour or overnight.

Step 2

Using an immersion blender (or a standard blender, working in batches), blend until smooth; thin with up to 1/2 cup water to desired consistency. Divide among 4 bowls and top with reserved garnish.

