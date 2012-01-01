This one-dish meal of Black Forbidden Rice with Shrimp, Peaches, and Snap Peas is perfect for any night of the week. Why is this black rice dish referred to as "forbidden?" In ancient China, black rice was considered the finest grain and only served to the Emperor. Therefore, it sometimes is called “forbidden rice,” as it was off limits for the general public.

If you can’t find black rice, you can use brown, basmati, or jasmine.