- Calories per serving 297
- Fat per serving 10.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 509mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Pasta alla Formiana
Pasta alla Formiana is a quick and very simple dish that you can make with ingredients that you can find at the grocery store.
This recipe may be simple to make, but the flavors areanything but. Crushed, can-tomatoes mixed with the chopped fresh variety make for a bright blend atop pasta.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°. Spray an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.
In food processor, blend crushed tomatoes and juice, chicken broth, and garlic. Pour into a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Stir in uncooked pasta, 3 tablespoons olive oil, oregano, salt, and pepper.
Line bottom and sides of the baking dish with one-half to two-thirds of the tomato slices; pour in pasta mixture. Arrange remaining tomatoes on top. Drizzle with remaining olive oil.
Put dish on a rimmed baking sheet; bake 30 minutes, or until tomatoes are slightly crispy and pasta is cooked. Cool 5 minutes.
Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner. Copyright 2012 by Giada De Laurentiis. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, a division of Random House, Inc.