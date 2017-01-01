- Calories per serving 466
- Fat per serving 19.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 7.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
- Protein per serving 32g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 84mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 739mg
- Calcium per serving 125mg
Guilt-Free Cheeseburger
Photo: Travis Rathbone
Grill up this Guilt-Free Cheeseburger that has less fat, fewer calories, and a fat-burning secret ingredient.
Choose 90% lean sirloin; it’s lower in saturated fat, but still juicy. Great mix-ins: Garlic packs antioxidants, and chili powder boosts your metabolism.
How to Make It
Mix sirloin and garlic; form into 1-inch-thick patty. Sprinkle with chili powder and salt. Grill over medium-high heat 4 minutes per side for medium rare; sprinkle with cheese. Sandwich with romaine, avocado, and salsa.