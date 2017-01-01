Guilt-Free Cheeseburger

Photo: Travis Rathbone
Yield
Makes 1 serving (serving size: 1 cheeseburger)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Grill up this Guilt-Free Cheeseburger that has less fat, fewer calories, and a fat-burning secret ingredient.

Choose 90% lean sirloin; it’s lower in saturated fat, but still juicy. Great mix-ins: Garlic packs antioxidants, and chili powder boosts your metabolism.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces ground lean sirloin
  • 1/4 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/8 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons coarsely grated extra-sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 cup shredded romaine
  • 1/4 avocado, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh salsa
  • 1 (2.5-oz) sourdough bun, split and toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 466
  • Fat per serving 19.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 8.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.1g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 84mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 739mg
  • Calcium per serving 125mg

How to Make It

Mix sirloin and garlic; form into 1-inch-thick patty. Sprinkle with chili powder and salt. Grill over medium-high heat 4 minutes per side for medium rare; sprinkle with cheese. Sandwich with romaine, avocado, and salsa.

