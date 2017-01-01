Orzo-Stuffed Peppers

Jonathan Kantor
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
35 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 pepper halves)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Baby argula and feta cheese combine with orzo for this simple recipe for Orzo-Stuffed Peppers. You can prepare this meatless main dish up to 12 hours before serving. Just cover baking dish with foil, refrigerate, and reheat at 400 degrees.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup dry orzo
  • 3 cups baby arugula
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 small bell peppers, halved and seeded

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 267
  • Fat per serving 7.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 41g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 477mg
  • Calcium per serving 109mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Preheat oven to 400°. Cook orzo according to package directions in salted water; drain. Return to pot. Add arugula, feta, oil, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and freshly ground black pepper; stir.

Step 2

 Season inside of peppers with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Fill peppers; transfer to a 9- x 13-inch baking dish. Cover with foil; bake until peppers are tender (35-40 minutes).

