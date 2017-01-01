- Calories per serving 267
- Fat per serving 7.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 41g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 477mg
- Calcium per serving 109mg
Orzo-Stuffed Peppers
Jonathan Kantor
Baby argula and feta cheese combine with orzo for this simple recipe for Orzo-Stuffed Peppers. You can prepare this meatless main dish up to 12 hours before serving. Just cover baking dish with foil, refrigerate, and reheat at 400 degrees.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°. Cook orzo according to package directions in salted water; drain. Return to pot. Add arugula, feta, oil, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and freshly ground black pepper; stir.
Step 2
Season inside of peppers with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Fill peppers; transfer to a 9- x 13-inch baking dish. Cover with foil; bake until peppers are tender (35-40 minutes).