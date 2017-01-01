- Calories per serving 365
- Fat per serving 12.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Protein per serving 22g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 18mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 477mg
- Calcium per serving 138mg
Tuna and Olive Pasta Salad
Jonathan Kantor
Tuna and Olive Pasta Salad is perfect if you’re craving fast flavor. Just toss together store-bought pesto, tuna, and olives—voila! A simple pasta meal is ready in under 20 minutes.
The recipe is perfect if you’re craving fast flavor. Just toss together store-bought pesto, tuna, and olives—voila!
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta according to package directions in salted water; reserve 1/4 cup pasta water. Drain pasta, run under cold water, and return to pot.
Step 2
In a bowl, whisk together pesto and 2 tablespoons reserved pasta water; toss with pasta, tuna, olives, and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper in pot. Chill, if desired; serve.