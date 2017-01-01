Tuna and Olive Pasta Salad

Jonathan Kantor
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Total Time
17 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Tuna and Olive Pasta Salad is perfect if you’re craving fast flavor. Just toss together store-bought pesto, tuna, and olives—voila! A simple pasta meal is ready in under 20 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces (1/2 box) whole-wheat penne pasta
  • 1/4 cup store-bought pesto
  • 1 (6-ounce) can oil-packed tuna, drained
  • 1/4 cup pitted Kalamata olives

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 365
  • Fat per serving 12.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Protein per serving 22g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 18mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 477mg
  • Calcium per serving 138mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions in salted water; reserve 1/4 cup pasta water. Drain pasta, run under cold water, and return to pot.

Step 2

In a bowl, whisk together pesto and 2 tablespoons reserved pasta water; toss with pasta, tuna, olives, and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper in pot. Chill, if desired; serve.

