- Calories per serving 385
- Fat per serving 6.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Protein per serving 13g
- Carbohydrate per serving 68g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 312mg
- Calcium per serving 53mg
Shells With Peas, Carrots, and Mint
Jonathan Kantor
Fresh mint punches up the flavor while peas and baby carrots add to the color and nutrient value of this tasty pasta recipe for Shells With Peas, Carrots, and Mint.
Fresh mint punches up the color, flavor, and nutrient value of this tasty dish.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425°. Cook pasta according to package directions in salted water; reserve 1/4 cup pasta water. Add peas during last 2 minutes of cooking; drain pasta and peas and return to pot.
Step 2
While pasta cooks, toss carrots on a large rimmed baking sheet with 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and freshly ground black pepper. Roast carrots 15-18 minutes; toss pasta, reserved pasta water, and peas with carrots, mint, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in pot. Divide among 6 bowls.