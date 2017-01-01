Shells With Peas, Carrots, and Mint

Jonathan Kantor
Prep Time
6 Mins
Cook Time
18 Mins
Total Time
24 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 2/3 cups)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Fresh mint punches up the flavor while peas and baby carrots add to the color and nutrient value of this tasty pasta recipe for Shells With Peas, Carrots, and Mint.

Ingredients

  • 1 (1-pound) box medium shells
  • 1 1/2 cups frozen peas
  • 1 bunch baby carrots, trimmed and halved
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1/4 cup torn fresh mint leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 385
  • Fat per serving 6.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 68g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 312mg
  • Calcium per serving 53mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Preheat oven to 425°. Cook pasta according to package directions in salted water; reserve 1/4 cup pasta water. Add peas during last 2 minutes of cooking; drain pasta and peas and return to pot.

Step 2

 While pasta cooks, toss carrots on a large rimmed baking sheet with 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and freshly ground black pepper. Roast carrots 15-18 minutes; toss pasta, reserved pasta water, and peas with carrots, mint, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in pot. Divide among 6 bowls.

