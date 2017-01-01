- Calories per serving 539
- Fat per serving 7.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrate per serving 99g
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 538mg
- Calcium per serving 54mg
Fettuccine With Spicy Zucchini-Tomato Sauce
Jonathan Kantor
Jar marinara sauce keeps this simple Fettuccine With Spicy Zucchini-Tomato Sauce quick--it's done in 20 minutes. Crushed red pepper provides the spice.
Pick a better marinara. Look for one that doesn't contain added sugar and lists tomatoes, not tomato puree, as the first ingredient.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook pasta according to package directions in salted water; reserve 1/4 cup pasta water. Drain pasta and return to pot.
Step 2
While pasta cooks, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add zucchini; cook, tossing occasionally, until browned and crisp-tender (5-8 minutes). Add crushed red pepper, marinara, and reserved pasta water; simmer, partially covered, until pasta sauce is thick (about 5 minutes). Toss pasta with sauce and divide among 4 bowls.