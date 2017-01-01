Fettuccine With Spicy Zucchini-Tomato Sauce

Jonathan Kantor
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 1/4 cups)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Jar marinara sauce keeps this simple Fettuccine With Spicy Zucchini-Tomato Sauce quick--it's done in 20 minutes. Crushed red pepper provides the spice.

Pick a better marinara. Look for one that doesn't contain added sugar and lists tomatoes, not tomato puree, as the first ingredient.

Ingredients

  • 1 (1-pound) box fettuccine
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 medium zucchini, halved lengthwise and sliced 1/4-inch thick
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 (16-ounce) jar marinara sauce

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 539
  • Fat per serving 7.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 99g
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 538mg
  • Calcium per serving 54mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Cook pasta according to package directions in salted water; reserve 1/4 cup pasta water. Drain pasta and return to pot.

Step 2

 While pasta cooks, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add zucchini; cook, tossing occasionally, until browned and crisp-tender (5-8 minutes). Add crushed red pepper, marinara, and reserved pasta water; simmer, partially covered, until pasta sauce is thick (about 5 minutes). Toss pasta with sauce and divide among 4 bowls.

