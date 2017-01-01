- Calories per serving 439
- Fat per serving 14.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.1g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrate per serving 62g
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Cholesterol per serving 186mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 448mg
- Calcium per serving 128mg
Spaghetti With Wilted Greens and Walnut-Parsley Pesto
This meal of Spaghetti With Wilted Greens and Walnut-Parsley Pesto makes for excellent post-workout fuel--thanks to a great mix of whole grains and protein. Added bonus from this one-dish meal: You get plenty of antioxidants from the veggies, herbs, and walnuts.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Cook pasta according to package directions; reserve 1/4 cup of pasta cooking water. Add chard after 5 minutes of cooking and drain; return pasta and greens to pot.
While pasta is cooking, combine parsley, spinach, walnuts, garlic, 2 tablespoons oil, lemon zest, 1 tablespoon water, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a food processor; pulse until chunky.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil over medium-high heat. Working in batches, crack eggs into skillet. Cook until the whites are completely firm but the yolks are still soft (about 2 minutes). Season eggs with remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Toss reserved pasta mixture with pesto and enough reserved cooking water to make a thin sauce. Divide pasta among 6 shallow bowls and top each with a fried egg.