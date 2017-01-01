Spaghetti With Wilted Greens and Walnut-Parsley Pesto

Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 1/3 cups)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

This meal of Spaghetti With Wilted Greens and Walnut-Parsley Pesto makes for excellent post-workout fuel--thanks to a great mix of whole grains and protein. Added bonus from this one-dish meal: You get plenty of antioxidants from the veggies, herbs, and walnuts.

This meal makes for excellent post-workout fuel (a great mix of whole grains and protein). Added bonus: You get plenty of antioxidants from the veggies, herbs, and walnuts.

Ingredients

  • 1 (1-pound) box whole-wheat spaghetti
  • 1 bunch Swiss chard, chopped
  • 1 cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 cup packed fresh baby spinach
  • 1/4 cup walnuts, toasted
  • 1 small clove garlic, peeled and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 6 large eggs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 439
  • Fat per serving 14.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4.1g
  • Protein per serving 20g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 62g
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Cholesterol per serving 186mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 448mg
  • Calcium per serving 128mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Cook pasta according to package directions; reserve 1/4 cup of pasta cooking water. Add chard after 5 minutes of cooking and drain; return pasta and greens to pot.

Step 2

While pasta is cooking, combine parsley, spinach, walnuts, garlic, 2 tablespoons oil, lemon zest, 1 tablespoon water, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a food processor; pulse until chunky.

Step 3

In a large nonstick skillet, heat remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil over medium-high heat. Working in batches, crack eggs into skillet. Cook until the whites are completely firm but the yolks are still soft (about 2 minutes). Season eggs with remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Step 4

Toss reserved pasta mixture with pesto and enough reserved cooking water to make a thin sauce. Divide pasta among 6 shallow bowls and top each with a fried egg.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up