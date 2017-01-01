Chicken Breast With Shaved Brussels Sprouts

15 Mins
15 Mins
30 Mins
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups slaw and 4 ounces chicken)
March 2016

Broccoli and Brussels sprouts are loaded with cancer-preventing phytonutrients, and this supercharged dinner of Chicken Breast With Shaved Brussels Sprouts provides real nutritional punch. This one-dish meal is super lean and also packs potassium--which helps to keep your blood pressure down.

Ingredients

  • 2 (8-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 2 broccoli stems
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 cups thinly sliced Brussels sprouts (from 12 medium)
  • 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup toasted hazelnuts
  • 1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, coarsely chopped
  • 1 ounce Parmesan cheese, coarsely grated

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 309
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 10.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 80mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 409mg
  • Calcium per serving 141mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place chicken and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small saucepan and cover with water; bring to a boil. Immediately remove from heat, cover, and let stand 15 minutes. Drain chicken and run under cold water. Cool completely; set aside. Using 2 forks, shred into bite-size pieces; reserve.

Step 2

Meanwhile, use a vegetable peeler to remove outer layer of broccoli stems; discard. Continue peeling stems into long strips. In a large bowl, whisk together oil, lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add broccoli strips, Brussels sprouts, celery, hazelnuts, parsley, and reserved chicken to bowl with dressing; toss. Divide among 4 shallow bowls. Top with cheese.

