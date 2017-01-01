Broccoli and Brussels sprouts are loaded with cancer-preventing phytonutrients, and this supercharged dinner of Chicken Breast With Shaved Brussels Sprouts provides real nutritional punch. This one-dish meal is super lean and also packs potassium--which helps to keep your blood pressure down.

Broccoli and Brussels sprouts are loaded with cancer-preventing phytonutrients. This recipe also packs potassium, which helps keep your blood pressure down.