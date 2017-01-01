- Calories per serving 309
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 80mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 409mg
- Calcium per serving 141mg
Chicken Breast With Shaved Brussels Sprouts
Broccoli and Brussels sprouts are loaded with cancer-preventing phytonutrients, and this supercharged dinner of Chicken Breast With Shaved Brussels Sprouts provides real nutritional punch. This one-dish meal is super lean and also packs potassium--which helps to keep your blood pressure down.
How to Make It
Place chicken and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a small saucepan and cover with water; bring to a boil. Immediately remove from heat, cover, and let stand 15 minutes. Drain chicken and run under cold water. Cool completely; set aside. Using 2 forks, shred into bite-size pieces; reserve.
Meanwhile, use a vegetable peeler to remove outer layer of broccoli stems; discard. Continue peeling stems into long strips. In a large bowl, whisk together oil, lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add broccoli strips, Brussels sprouts, celery, hazelnuts, parsley, and reserved chicken to bowl with dressing; toss. Divide among 4 shallow bowls. Top with cheese.