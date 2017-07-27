- Calories per serving 382
- Fat per serving 12.3g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 15g
- Carbohydrate per serving 58g
- Fiber per serving 13g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 429mg
- Calcium per serving 298mg
Barley-Stuffed Poblanos
Indulge in these fiber-packed Barley-Stuffed Poblanos for your dinner tonight. You'll get more than one-third of your daily fiber in a serving of these stuffed poblanos. Plus your metabolism will get a kick from the chili powder in the recipe.
This dish is fiber-packed—more than one-third of your daily amount. Your metabolism will get a kick from the chili powder, too.
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook until soft (5-7 minutes). Add barley and 3 3/4 cups water and cook until barley is tender (about 30 minutes). Stir kale and 1/8 teaspoon chili powder into barley until kale is wilted; mix in cheddar.
Meanwhile, in a heavy pot, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add garlic and cook 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, remaining 1 teaspoon chili powder, and salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens (about 30 minutes). Turn heat to low; cover.
Preheat broiler with rack in middle position. Slice off stems from peppers to make a wide hole for stuffing; reserve stems. Using a small knife, carefully remove membranes and seeds. Stuff peppers tightly with barley mixture; return stem ends to top of peppers. Place in a large, broiler-proof baking dish; broil until peppers are charred and soft (20 minutes), turning once halfway through. Add tomato sauce to pan around peppers; cover each pepper with 1/2 slice Monterey Jack. Broil until cheese melts (1-2 minutes). Transfer peppers to plates with sauce; top each with 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon queso fresco.