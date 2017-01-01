- Calories per serving 473
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 96mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 436mg
- Calcium per serving 113mg
Burger With Mushrooms and Radicchio
Burger With Mushrooms and Radicchio delivers a great-tasting meal with just 500 calories. Shiitake and other mushrooms provide rich antioxidants and help reduce cholesterol--plus you'll feel satisfied thanks to the protein and 7 grams of fiber in this fabulous burger.
The lean beef in this recipe provides more than half your protein and nearly 30% of your iron for the day. Plus, shiitake and other mushrooms are rich in antioxidants and help reduce cholesterol.
How to Make It
In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and cook, stirring, until tender and golden (4-6 minutes). Transfer mushrooms to a plate. Wipe out skillet; reserve.
With clean hands, form meat into 4 patties; sprinkle remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper over both sides of burgers. Return skillet to medium-high heat; cook burgers until medium (5-6 minutes per side), or until a meat thermometer inserted in the center reads 160°.
Place 1/4 of the radicchio slices, then burgers, on bottom buns; divide mushrooms among burgers and top with other half of bun.