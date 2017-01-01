Burger With Mushrooms and Radicchio

Romulo Yanes
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 burger)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

Burger With Mushrooms and Radicchio delivers a great-tasting meal with just 500 calories. Shiitake and other mushrooms provide rich antioxidants and help reduce cholesterol--plus you'll feel satisfied thanks to the protein and 7 grams of fiber in this fabulous burger.

The lean beef in this recipe provides more than half your protein and nearly 30% of your iron for the day. Plus, shiitake and other mushrooms are rich in antioxidants and help reduce cholesterol.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound mixed exotic mushrooms, trimmed
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 1/4 pounds ground sirloin
  • 4 (2-ounce) whole-wheat hamburger buns, split
  • 1 small head radicchio, sliced into thin rings

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 473
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 96mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 436mg
  • Calcium per serving 113mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and cook, stirring, until tender and golden (4-6 minutes). Transfer mushrooms to a plate. Wipe out skillet; reserve.

Step 2

With clean hands, form meat into 4 patties; sprinkle remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper over both sides of burgers. Return skillet to medium-high heat; cook burgers until medium (5-6 minutes per side), or until a meat thermometer inserted in the center reads 160°.

Step 3

Place 1/4 of the radicchio slices, then burgers, on bottom buns; divide mushrooms among burgers and top with other half of bun.

