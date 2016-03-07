Grapefruit and Avocado Salad With Seared Salmon

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
7 minutes
Total Time
17 minutes
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 1/2 cups salad and 3 ounces salmon)
Sarah Copeland
March 2016

Grapefruit and Avocado Salad With Seared Salmon not only provides great taste and appealing presentation, it's loaded with powerful nutrients. When you serve this power salad, you'll get heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids--thanks to the walnuts and salmon--plus monounsaturated fats from the avocado that also helps your heart. The grapefruit helps kick up fat-burning and stabilizes blood sugar--a powerful combo if you're tyring to drop a few pounds.

Walnuts and salmon contain heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Plus, avocado is packed with monounsaturated fats, which also help your heart.

Ingredients

  • 1 large grapefruit
  • 2 large bunches arugula, stems removed (10 cups)
  • 1 ripe avocado, pitted and sliced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 3 (5-ounce) wild salmon fillets (skin on)
  • 1/4 cup toasted walnuts, roughly chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 360
  • Fat per serving 23.9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 11.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 7.3g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 14g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 58mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 309mg
  • Calcium per serving 148mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Peel and segment grapefruit with a sharp knife on a cutting board; reserve juice in a bowl. Toss grapefruit segments and juices with arugula and avocado; divide salad among 4 serving plates. In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, oil, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Step 2

Sprinkle remaining salt and pepper over both sides of salmon. Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Add fish (skin-side down) to skillet, and cook until skin is golden and fish releases easily from pan (about 4 minutes). Using a spatula, gently flip fish and cook about 3 minutes more. Break each fillet into 4 pieces; top salads with 3 pieces fish. Drizzle salads with reserved dressing; sprinkle with walnuts.

