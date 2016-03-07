Grapefruit and Avocado Salad With Seared Salmon not only provides great taste and appealing presentation, it's loaded with powerful nutrients. When you serve this power salad, you'll get heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids--thanks to the walnuts and salmon--plus monounsaturated fats from the avocado that also helps your heart. The grapefruit helps kick up fat-burning and stabilizes blood sugar--a powerful combo if you're tyring to drop a few pounds.

