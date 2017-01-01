Brown Rice Bowl With Turkey

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
50 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 5 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 1 cup rice mixture and 4 ounces turkey)
Brown Rice Bowl With Turkey is a delicious dinner that makes it a cinch to eat a nutritious meal during the week. This one-dish meal serves up about one-fourth of your daily requirement of vitamin B6--which is crucial for a healthy immune system. It's also super lean and very low in sugar.

This dish serves up about one-fourth your daily requirement of vitamin B6, which is crucial for a healthy immune system.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 cups dry short-grain brown rice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth, divided
  • 1 (2-pound) bone-in turkey breast
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce, divided
  • 4 cups baby spinach
  • 1 bunch scallions, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 486
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 42g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 94mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 528mg
  • Calcium per serving 81mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine rice, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 2 cups broth, and 1 cup water; cover and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook, covered, until rice is tender (about 45 minutes).

Step 3

Meanwhile, line a baking sheet with foil. Place turkey on sheet and coat with oil. Season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and brush with 1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce. Roast, turning halfway through, until turkey is cooked and a meat thermometer inserted in the center reads 165° (50-55 minutes). Remove from oven and transfer turkey to a cutting board. Tent with foil and let rest (about 5 minutes).

Step 4

Stir spinach, scallions, and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons soy sauce into rice with remaining 1 cup warmed broth. Thinly slice turkey. Divide rice and sliced turkey among 4 bowls; drizzle each with sesame oil and sprinkle with sesame seeds, if desired.

