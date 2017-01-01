No-Guilt Caesar Salad

Levi Brown
Yield
Serves 4 (serving size: 1 2/3 cups salad)
Alton Brown
March 2016

Celebrity chef Alton Brown serves up a terrific first course in his No-Guilt Caesar Salad. The guilt-free salad dressing is creamy and garlicky with none of the traditional fat--thanks to the silken tofu.

Alton Brown—who created this recipe—is the host of Food Network’s Good Eats, author of seven cookbooks, and commentator on Iron Chef America.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
  • 1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon white-wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 ounces drained silken tofu
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 heads romaine lettuce hearts, torn
  • 4 tablespoons grated Parmesan
  • 16 croutons

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 146
  • Fat per serving 11.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 333mg
  • Calcium per serving 145mg

How to Make It

In a blender, combine 2 tablespoons Parmesan, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, white-wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, drained silken tofu, salt, and black pepper. Add to running blender 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil in stream until blended (1-2 minutes). Add 1 more tablespoon olive oil; blend (1-2 minutes). Divide torn romaine lettuce hearts among 4 bowls; top each with 2 tablespoons dressing, 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan, and 4 croutons.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up