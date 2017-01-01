- Calories per serving 275
- Fat per serving 13.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 0.0g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 0.0mg
- Calcium per serving 0.0mg
Spring Power Salad
Photo: Travis Rathbone
The buttermilk dressing (don't add too much!) boosts your calcium while adding a rich, tangy flavor.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk together buttermilk, olive oil, lemon juice, and salt and pepper. Toss salad ingredients in a large bowl. Divide among 4 plates. Top each with a salmon fillet. Drizzle with dressing.