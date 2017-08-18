Orange and Vanilla Yogurt Pops

In a small bowl, whisk together orange-juice concentrate, sugar, and water. Dividing evenly, spoon 1/2 cup softened juice-concentrate mixture into 8 (3-ounce) pop molds.

Step 2

To the bowl with remaining juice-concentrate mixture, add yogurt, vanilla, and salt; whisk to combine. Spoon yogurt mixture into molds, add sticks, and freeze until firm (about 2 hours; remove from mold by next day).