Orange and Vanilla Yogurt Pops

Yield
Makes 8 (about 3-ounce) frozen pops (serving size: 1 pop)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Total time: 5 minutes (plus 2 hours for freezing).

The perfect combination of tangy and sweet, these low-calorie yogurt pops work as an excellent after-dinner treat.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups frozen, slightly thawed orange-juice concentrate
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 1/4 cups plain reduced-fat (2%) Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • Pinch salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 107
  • Fat per serving 0.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 31mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small bowl, whisk together orange-juice concentrate, sugar, and water. Dividing evenly, spoon 1/2 cup softened juice-concentrate mixture into 8 (3-ounce) pop molds.

Step 2

To the bowl with remaining juice-concentrate mixture, add yogurt, vanilla, and salt; whisk to combine. Spoon yogurt mixture into molds, add sticks, and freeze until firm (about 2 hours; remove from mold by next day).

