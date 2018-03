Raspberry Swirl Frozen Yogurt

In a large bowl, stir together yogurt, 3/4 cup sugar, and vodka until sugar dissolves. Pour into the freezer can of an ice-cream maker; freeze according to manufacturer's instructions.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, mash together raspberries and remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Swirl mixture into frozen yogurt; spoon yogurt into a metal loaf pan. Cover and freeze for 1 hour, or until firm. To serve, leave yogurt at room temperature to soften slightly before scooping.