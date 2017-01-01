Carrot Loaf Cake with Yogurt Glaze

Photo: Levi Brown
Yield
Serves 10 (serving size: 1 slice)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 45 minutes; Total time: 1 hour.

At 265 calories a slice, this carrot cake is the perfectly sweet afternoon pick-me-up.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for pan
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2/3 cup plain reduced-fat (2%) Greek yogurt, divided
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger
  • 2 medium carrots, coarsely grated
  • 1/4 cup confectioner's sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 265
  • Fat per serving 7.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 38mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 349mg
  • Calcium per serving 45mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Spray a 9- x 3- x 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray and dust with flour. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together sugar, 1/3 cup yogurt, oil, eggs, and ginger. Stir dry mixture into yogurt mixture, then stir in carrots. Transfer to baking pan.

Step 3

Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer to a wire rack to cool 15 minutes in pan; remove from pan to cool completely. Stir together remaining 1/3 cup yogurt and confectioner's sugar. Just before serving, drizzle glaze over cake set on wire rack. Slice into 10 pieces.

