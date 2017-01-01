- Calories per serving 265
- Fat per serving 7.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 45g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 38mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 349mg
- Calcium per serving 45mg
Carrot Loaf Cake with Yogurt Glaze
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 45 minutes; Total time: 1 hour.
At 265 calories a slice, this carrot cake is the perfectly sweet afternoon pick-me-up.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Spray a 9- x 3- x 5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray and dust with flour. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together sugar, 1/3 cup yogurt, oil, eggs, and ginger. Stir dry mixture into yogurt mixture, then stir in carrots. Transfer to baking pan.
Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer to a wire rack to cool 15 minutes in pan; remove from pan to cool completely. Stir together remaining 1/3 cup yogurt and confectioner's sugar. Just before serving, drizzle glaze over cake set on wire rack. Slice into 10 pieces.