Fresh Yogurt Cheese (Labneh)

Step 1

In a medium bowl, stir together yogurt and salt. (If using store-bought labneh, skip to step ) Line a fine-mesh sieve with 2 layers of cheesecloth (allowing extra to drape over sieve); place sieve over a deep bowl or large (8-cup) liquid measure. Transfer yogurt to prepared sieve. Gather edges of cheesecloth around yogurt mixture; tie with kitchen twine. Transfer bowl, sieve, and yogurt to refrigerator; drain 12 hours (discarding liquid occasionally to make sure liquid collected from yogurt in bowl doesn't touch sieve). Remove yogurt cheese from cheesecloth.