- Calories per serving 106
- Fat per serving 5.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 158mg
- Calcium per serving 80mg
Fresh Yogurt Cheese (Labneh)
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 1 minute; Total time: 11 minutes (plus 12 hours draining).
Labneh is popular in the Middle East, and is great spread on a bagel as a guilt-free swap for cream cheese.
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, stir together yogurt and salt. (If using store-bought labneh, skip to step ) Line a fine-mesh sieve with 2 layers of cheesecloth (allowing extra to drape over sieve); place sieve over a deep bowl or large (8-cup) liquid measure. Transfer yogurt to prepared sieve. Gather edges of cheesecloth around yogurt mixture; tie with kitchen twine. Transfer bowl, sieve, and yogurt to refrigerator; drain 12 hours (discarding liquid occasionally to make sure liquid collected from yogurt in bowl doesn't touch sieve). Remove yogurt cheese from cheesecloth.
Use clean hands to roll cheese into 1-inch balls (about 1 rounded tablespoon each). Meanwhile, heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat; add oregano and cook until crisp and fragrant (about 1 minute). Cool oil and oregano completely (discarding darkened oregano, if desired) and pour over yogurt cheese to serve. Garnish with fresh oregano.