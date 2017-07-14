Avocado, Mint, and Yogurt Dip

Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: about 1/4 cup)
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Total time: 5 minutes.

Avocados are high in healthy monounsaturated fats—the healthy, good-for-your-heart kind!

Ingredients

  • 1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and cut into chunks
  • 1 cup plain reduced-fat (2%) Greek yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup sliced fresh mint leaves, divided
  • 1 tablespoon pistachio oil or extra-virgin olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 85
  • Fat per serving 6.6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 3mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 175mg
  • Calcium per serving 36mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a medium bowl, mash together avocado, yogurt, lime juice,and salt until creamy.

Step 2

Fold in 3 tablespoons mint leaves, drizzle with oil, and top with remaining mint.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up